Senryu Girl: Masakuni Igarashi's romantic manga will end on June 17th

The twelfth Volume of the Masakuni Igarashi manga "Senryu Shoujo"(known in the West as Senryu Girl) revealed that the story of Nanako Yukishiro will end definitively on June 17th, with the publication of the thirteenth and final Volume.

The work currently has more than 150 chapters available and for a few weeks it was evident that the story was reaching its final stages. Given the amount of chapters in each tankobon, we can guess that the story will end with about 170 total publications.

Igarashi began publishing in April 2017 and passed the in February 2019 600,000 copies sold. With the distribution of the anime of Senryu Girl, which took place in April of the same year, the work has grown exponentially in terms of popularity exceeding one million copies in circulation.

We remind you that Senryu Girl is an anime focused on the characters of Nanako Yukishiro is Eiji Busujima. The story tells of a girl unable to communicate, if not through poetry. Characterized by a threatening appearance, Eiji is instead a kind boy and a member of the literature club. The comic tells the excerpts of life of the two students, who in fact communicate through 17 syllables.

Speaking of great works in the conclusion phase, we remind you that the famous manga The Quintessential Quintuplets will also write the end words within a few weeks.