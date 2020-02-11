Selma Blair tells how she lives after suffering from multiple sclerosis

Share it:

Actress Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the fall of 2018; His life has not been the same since then. In a recent post on his Instagram feed he told his thousands and thousands of followers, "I feel sick, this is what happens, there is no bright light of glamor of course, it's long nights, almost every night, my muscles in my face and neck are in spasm or so tight that I can't even find a way to stretch and I've been trying for three hours. "

Selma Blair said that if everything suffers not enough, now also has stomach flu, "but it does not kill me, I am strong enough not to be knocked down."

That is good news, excellent tranquility, I recover, I was wrong last week on the street, I do not remember what happened.

The actress of films like "Cruel intentions", "A very legal blonde" or "Hellboy", mentioned that she has her sprained ankle, which makes her feel even more fragile. "A simple ankle sprain and I'm lucky in a million accounts."

I still feel alone, vulnerable and scared of the future as a single mother, I'm not dying more than anyone, I'm just suffering, it feels like I'm just collapsing.

"Then, there is a truth to give to anyone who feels this way, it is simply miserable to feel bad, I am very sorry I am only for you in the early hours of the morning, because I do not know what else to do and I want a lot to do it better, that the silver side surrounds us all and leads us out of the darkest. "