Sell ​​beer in stadiums: The idea of ​​the president of the Moscow CSKA to revive the sports economy

The president of the CSKA in Moscow, Andrey Vatutin, has indicated in the Russian newspaper ‘Sport’ that it is needed recover “the sale of beer in sports facilities” to regain some economic potential after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need the right laws, such as the return of the sale of beer in the stadiums. More opportunities are needed to earn moneyVatutin pointed out.

The Russian government already proposed a few months ago to reactivate this activity. But the bill has not yet been approved and its processing has been paralyzed. The sale of alcohol in sports facilities is a prohibited practice in most European nations.

Andrey Vatutin's approach collides with the main analyzes that have been done so far on the return of professional sport. At least those that have been carried out with a view for the coming months. The sale of beer in stadiums must bring with it the return of fans to sports venues. And it does not seem that this will occur in the rest of the year.