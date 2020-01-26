Selena Quintanilla's dad chose the actress who will give life to the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’ on Netflix

Share it:

Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, broke the silence and revealed some details of the series that Netflix produces about the life of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’.

Abraham Quintanilla recently revealed that Christian Serratos was the best actress they could choose to give life to his famous daughter.

The father of the interpreter of "Forbidden Love" explained that the casting to find the perfect actress who will give life to Selena took place in 6 cities; being Miami, where Serratos took over the paper.

Thus, Christian Serratos will star “Selena: The Series“, A production that will narrate the life and career of the famous Latin artist.

As confirmed by Abraham Quintilla, of all the photographs of actresses who sent him as candidates to play Selena, the one he liked most was Serratos.

Who is Christian Marie Serratos?

Christian Marie Serratos is an American actress born in California in September 1990 and known for playing Angela Weber in the "Twilight" saga.

In fact, and despite the youth, the actress has a great experience behind, as she has participated in a dozen films, as well as in several television series.

Thus, Serratos was responsible for giving life to Selena Quintanilla, a figure and myth of the genre tex-mex, who was shot dead in 1995 by the president of her fan club when she was 23 years old.

Selena continues to be an icon among the Hispanic community in the United States. In 2017, he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was the subject of a homonymous biographical film (1997), starring a young Jennifer Lopez.

With information from TheC5.com

