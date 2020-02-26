Selena Gomez will release new edition of 'Rare', her most recent album

Share it:

This Friday will be full musical premieres, because, as Lady Gaga will release her new single titled 'Stupid Love', singer Selena Gomez announced that a new edition of 'Rare', her most recent album, will arrive.

It was through his official Twitter account where the interpreter of songs like 'Naturally', 'Same old love' and 'Lose you to love me' revealed that the new version of his most recent record material will arrive this Friday, February 28 .

The relaunch of 'Rare' comes after Gómez "rewards" his Selenators with the publication of 'Feel Me', a nostalgic musical song he sang during his promotional tour for Revival in 2016 and of which his fans fell in love, begging for The study version.

So far it is unknown if the album 'Rare – A23' will contain new songs, in addition to the songs remixed by the musical artist and also if it will be released in physical format for the fans of the pop star.

With the continuous promotion of the new album, third in Selena's solo career and second with her new label, the American singer premiered a live version of the song 'Rare' and captivated thousands with her unparalleled voice and her way of performing.









The video was shared by Selena's social networks and unleashed very positive comments in her favor, highlighting her talent and the way she has been able to get ahead despite the problems she has faced throughout her life.