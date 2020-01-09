Selena Gomez suffers attack jellyfish on the beaches of Hawaii

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

American singer Selena Gomez was enjoying a vations happy on the beaches of Hawaii when suddenly I had to be treated by doctors of the place after being attacked by a jellyfish and caused widespread concern in their fans.

Gomez started this 2020 on the beaches of Hawaii and although at first looks stole to appear in a swimsuit, what then did some medical attention on being stung on the leg by a jellyfish while on vacation now.

At first their Selenators were alerted to note that I could not walk, even had to be carried by one of his companions, but it seems that the shock and pain quickly went away, for he was later saw very happy enjoying the beach with friends.

The singer is very close to drop the bomb will be his new album "Rare", which next January 10 will be released worldwide and their fans are already waiting for so majestic material because it will mark the expected return to the music industry Selena.

Even the singer hopes so badly their fans listen to their new lyrics and rhythms that prepared a feast especially to unveil details about the new album.

According to the interpreter of "Sober", all her Selenators are invited next Thursday night to meet through their devices in that special and emotional launch for her.

In the words of Selena, this new album is the most honest he has done throughout his career, as can be seen in the leading single released and the promotional single, also revealed he can not wait any longer for their fans they hear, "listen to their heart."