Selena Gomez sues a video game with 10 million for using her image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Angels.- Selena Gomez has filed a $ 10 million lawsuit against a video game about the fashion world for using her image without her consent.

The game, which is available in the Apple app store, is called "Clothes Forever – Styling Game" and other celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Rihanna appear in its promotion, as it is about accompanying celebrities for shopping and claims payments ranging from 99 cents to $ 100.

According to Gómez in the lawsuit published by Variety magazine, none of the developers of the application have asked for permission or been informed about the use of his image.

In addition, the letter assures that the artist would never have accepted to participate in an advertisement that tries to attract purchases of up to $ 100 in "imaginary things".

The defendants never requested, consulted or informed Gómez about the use of any of their advertising rights in relation to the game, "it indicates.

Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently is based on the unpleasant practice of enticing its users to make in-game purchases, with amounts up to $ 99.99 in imaginary expenses and new features, "explains the legal team.

The note also defends that the singer "carefully selects all endorsements and commercial opportunities" in a way that promotes her goals and is a role model for young people.

The defendants are a Chinese company called Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology, and a British company, MutantBox Interactive Limited, who act as developer and distributor of the application.

It is not the first time that a celebrity has brought fraudulent use of their image in false advertising to court.

For example, actress and TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres sued Sandra Bullock against more than 100 health and cosmetic product companies for using her name without consent in alleged false product recommendations.