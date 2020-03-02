Selena Gomez shows a different face and rains criticism

Share it:

The famous singer Selena Gomez has already abused aesthetic surgeries and also her edition in Photoshop, several of her followers comment on social networks.

According to a report in different news portals, Selena Gomez, originally from Grand Prairie, Texas (July 22, 1992), has not stopped sharing images of her in social networks, but she looks different.

Selena can be seen in recent photographs with her pronounced cheekbones and the sharpest jaw, and that's why her fans point out that she would have undergone new cosmetic surgeries.

While some Internet users comment that he turned to hyaluronic acid to stretch his skin, others reiterate that he used Botox.

And if that weren't enough, Selena is also made to see that she has already passed her hand in the matter of editing her photographs on Instagram, since it doesn't work out as it really is in reality.

Is it my imagination, or did Selena go hand in hand with the botox or hyaluronic acid? ”Writes one of Selena's followers.

Selena, singer of songs like Naturally and Lose you to love me, released Rare, her new record production, on Friday, February 28.