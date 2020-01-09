Selena Gomez reveals what happened when she woke up after her kidney operation

Share it:

If you are a fan of the artist, you will know that in 2017 she underwent a kidney transplant, because it stopped working because of the disease she has suffered since 2012: lupus. After an arduous search for a donor, she was finally her friend France Raísa who donated his, and from this event we knew all the details because they themselves told him in an emotional interview for Today.

But this is a personal issue and, obviously, there will be moments that she will keep for herself. However, in a recent interview with 'The Wall Street Journal', the one about to release a new album ('Rare') has revealed what happened just after waking up from the operation.

WHAT HAPPENED TO SELENA GOMEZ AFTER AWAKENING OF HER KIDNEY OPERATION?

Selena has disclosed to the publication some information about its operation of kidney, three years ago: "suffer lupus It's something very big that happened to me. And then about the kidney, which has been what scared me the most because, yes, I could have died. Literally. The moment I woke up after the operation, I remember that I started to shake and my mother started screaming, and they sedated me again. "The transplant lasted two hours, but there were later complications, so it extended to seven hours more, and the doctors had to use arteries from their legs to complete the operation successfully. "I am simply happy to be alive."

In the interview he has also given data on the current state of his mental health: "I feel that everything I've been through was something I had to experience. I had low self-esteem, and that's something I work on continuously, but I feel very empowered because I gained a lot of knowledge about what was happening to me mentally. In my happy moments I was too high, and in my downturns it took weeks to overcome them; I discovered that I had mental health problems And it was a relief. Then, I realized that there are ways to find help and people to lean on. I found the right medication and my life has changed completely. "

And, in matters of love, right now Selena She needs time for herself: "I love getting to my room at the end of the day and being with my dog. And I recreate the typical image of Granny, with the 'look' and everything. I've been single for two years and I'm fine with this situation" .

Brava, Selena!