Selena Gomez reveals that she suffered from emotional abuse in her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is promoting his latest album Rare, which less than a week after launch has already reached the top position of the Billboard. The singer is therefore engaged in her press tour in which she gives one interview after another talking about the songs contained in the new album, the years away from music for personal and health reasons and especially the ex Justin Bieber and theirs report made by emotional abuse. After finding herself in the same restaurant as Hailey Bieber a few weeks ago, the diatribe Selena Gomez – Justin Bieber it doesn't seem to be over yet. We specify that Selena never explicitly makes her name but the reference to her ex is somewhat evident. The words not really of praise with which you sing it Good for you, referred to his relationship with the ex teen idol, were pronounced during ainterview with National Public Radio about the song Lose you to love me. And unlike what we would expect, he declares himself happy that it is over.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, in the interview Selena talks about emotional abuse

Selena Gomez opens in an interview with NPR as perhaps he had not yet done. The singer has retraced the last 5 years of her life, in which she had to face the Lupusundergo a liver transplant and deal with his mental health. For Selena Gomez Raretherefore it is a record that can be seen more like a diary, in which each song tells of a mood or a situation faced.

About his mental health (theme addressed by Selena Gomez on Instagram as well as on many other occasions), he confesses now that he is feeling much better and that his worst period is now behind him. Perhaps really aware of his new strength and self-confidence, he takes advantage of this to remove a pebble from his shoe about his relationship with his ex Justin Bieber. When asked what the song represented Lose you to love me, Selena Gomez replied:

I am very proud of this song. It has a totally different meaning now than when I wrote it. I felt I hadn't had a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I knew that I needed some way to say some things I wish I had said. It's not a hate song, it's a song that says – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it was so. It was very difficult and I'm glad it's over. And I felt this was a great way to say it's over, and I understand it, and I respect it and now here I am stepping into a new chapter in my life.

Asked the speaker if the reference was to the relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena replies: "You had to have a name, I understand." Selena is then asked if she had felt a victim of emotional abuse during this relationship and she explains:

Yes, and I think it's something I had to find a way to understand him as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As far as I'm sure, I don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I'm really proud to say that I feel stronger than ever and I have found a way to deal with this with as much grace as possible.

In short, that this album marked as well as the return of Selena Gomez after over 4 years from Revival, also a turning point in her life, we understood it from the fact that she had had the word tattooed Rare on the neck.

At the moment Justin Bieber he has not released any statement regarding the words of his ex, but Selena seems to have become aware of his strength and we are sure that if this happens, he will be able to face him in the best way.

