Selena Gomez releases the "Rare" music video, her new single

The American singer Selena Gomez surprised her fans with the release of the official video of "Rare", her new single, this just one day after officially releasing her new album of the same name, a material full of new organic rhythms that at The public has loved it.

It was Friday early in the day when the premiere of the "Rare" video was held, a visual full of fantasy, elegance, magic and colorful music, without a doubt one of the best of Selena's career.

The singer quickly managed to put her video clip in number one in trends just a few hours after its release and that is, if it could be defined in a single word, that word would be "Magic", it seems like an incredible modern fairy tale .

Selena appears wearing long dresses enjoying different seasons in the video, where the colored lights stand out, and you can notice the great production that was used to turn it into a whole piece of art.

Selena Gomez seems to have finally found peace within herself and in her career, because with this album released on January 10, she seeks to describe her strength, empowerment and personal acceptance, her third solo album has already had very good reviews and Excellent acceptance by the public.

After having struggled for years with some health problems, the interpreter of topics such as "Sober", "Rare" and "Stars Dance", has managed to get ahead despite the delicacy of her health and the drastic changes she experienced in her Worst moments







