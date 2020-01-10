Selena Gomez releases "Rare", her expected third studio album

Share it:

The wait for the Selenators finally ended, after four long years Selena Gomez officially premiered "Rare" her new album, which is considered the third in her solo career, after Stars Dance and Revival, this without counting her first albums under the seal of "Selena Gomez & The Scene".

Selena prepared a special event together with many of her fans and in collaboration with iHeart Radio to celebrate a Release Party or as it is known in Spanish, a launch party that was broadcast live on YouTube on the night of this January 9.

Officially, the album has just premiered worldwide, an album that according to Selena's words is the most honest he has done throughout his career, as you can see in the simple leader and the promotional single that he released prior to his premiere also revealed that he could not wait any longer for his fans to listen to him, "to listen to his heart."

"Rare" is an incredible album that follows new and futuristic pop-style rhythms, has 13 songs of which 2 were known, released before the premiere along with its official videos.

The songs that "Rare" contains are:

Rare

Dance again

Look at her now

Lose you to love me

Ring

Vulnerable

People you know

Let me get me

Crowded room feat. 6lack

Kinda crazy

Fun

Cut you off

A sweeter place feat. Kid cudi

As with her previous album, Revival, the singer chose to give her a simple cover, she is lying on the floor while wearing only a t-shirt with a color print where you can read the album title and the rest in white and black, the same style as SG2.

It will be a matter of time for the public to start talking about this album, which was considered one of the most anticipated by fans of pop music, among other albums that are eagerly awaited this year include that of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

In addition, not only the cover is similar to his second solo album, also the rhythms that "Rare" follows are similar to those that the singer followed with Revival, the latter being a great success for Selena's musical career, helping to place it in the best positions of the musical lists.