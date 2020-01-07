Selena Gomez ready party for release of "Rare", her new album

Share it:

The American singer Selena Gomez revealed through her official Twitter account that she is preparing a big party to celebrate the release of "Rare", her new and third album.

The premiere of Rare, the expected new album of Gomez, is getting closer, will be on January 10 when all the fans of the singer can listen to it completely and to celebrate prepared a "Release Party" or "Release Party" next January 9 through a live broadcast.

According to the interpreter of "Sober", all her Selenators are invited next Thursday night to meet through their devices in that special and emotional launch for her.

I can't wait to share this special moment with you only on @livexlive! ", He said on Twitter.

Officially the album will be released on Friday, January 10 around the world, will have a preview during the special live broadcast of Los Angeles, in honor of the follow-up of the album "Revival", released in 2015 also by Selena.

According to Selena's words, this new album is the most honest one that she has done throughout her career, as you can see in the single leader released and the promotional single, in addition, she revealed that she cannot wait any longer for her fans listen to him, "let him listen to his heart".

"Rare" has 13 songs, of which he has released 2 and has advanced by this video another 2.

Rare's songs are:

Rare

Dance again

Look at her now

Lose you to love me

Ring

Vulnerable

People you know

Let me get me

Crowded room feat. 6lack

Kinda crazy

Fun

Cut you off

A sweeter place feat. Kid cudi

As with her previous album, Revival, the singer chose to give her a simple cover, she is lying on the floor while wearing only a t-shirt with color print where you can read the album title and the rest in white and black, the same style as SG1.

In addition, not only the cover is similar to his first solo album, also the rhythms that Rare follows are similar to those that the singer followed with Revival, the latter being a great success for Selena's musical career, helping to place her in the Best posts on the music charts.