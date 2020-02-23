Selena Gomez pleases all her selenators with "Feel me"

Share it:

Selena Gomez surprised her millions of "selenators" with the release of the song "Feel me", a song that not many people had had the opportunity to listen to.

Selena Gomez confirms that her most recent album, "RARE", is the most significant of her professional and personal career, to date; the album that includes 13 songs between these "Lose you to love me" and "Look at her now", came up with the unexpected news of having a bonus track that fans asked for in a live concert of their Revival Tour. The young singer commented on her social networks:

On the 'Revival' tour, I presented a song that they haven't stopped talking about since, so you asked and I listened. Today, 'Feel me' is online and on vinyl everywhere.

The lyrics of this song talk about a love relationship that fails; It is worth mentioning that many of his fans say that this song could be dedicated to his ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. In a part of the song Selena Gomez says:

Nobody loves you as I love you, I never cheat, I never lie. I never put anyone above you, I have your space and time.

The theme is available on all digital music platforms.

