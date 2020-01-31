Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed star on Instagram: the king is Cristiano Ronaldo 😱 Thanks to Juve?

Share it:

Selena Gomez she is no longer the most followed star on Instagram. Whattt? Well yes, the 167 million Selenators, apparently are no longer the most numerous fans in the world and make the singer lose 3 positions, making her become the fourth most followed star on Instagram. The most followed social profile on Instagram is that of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo which has reached 200 million followers. That it was his move to Juventus to boost your followers? But the bad news, alas, for all the fans of the singer, does not end there. With his Instagram profile Selena Gomez she also lost another record: she is no longer the most followed woman on social media. Curious to know who stole this record? Ariana Grande, who with 173 million followers ranks second in the most followed stars on Instagram. Below her, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson boasts 170 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the primacy from Selena Gomez as the most followed star on Instagram. NurPhoto

Selena Gomez's Instagram profile loses its lead by number of followers and passes the scepter to Cristiano Ronaldo

In the same week that Selena Gomez said she suffered emotional abuse from Justin Bieber in the years of their relationship, another news came about the singer.

Only consolation for poor Selena? Boast 41 million more followers than Instagram's profile Justin Bieber, former historian of Selena Gomez, who ranks 6th on the most popular Instagram profiles.

So who has the scepter of this new record? Listen Listen Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 200 million followers becoming the celeb most followed on Instagram.

Apparently, the Juventus player had no longer enough records on the pitch. Ronaldo wanted to thank all the fans by posting a celebratory video for this incredible new milestone. In the post scroll the most significant images of the personal and professional life of the 33 year old Portuguese. From those with friends and family and with his girlfriend Giorgina Rodriguez that we will see in Sanremo 2020, those of football triumphs and golden balls. And yes, there are also those in which he is in his underwear and shows his sculpted abs.

Dear Cristiano can sleep soundly because he is in second place Ariana Grande, which stops (so to speak) to 173 million followers. The singer of Thank u, next however, it can boast 2 records: Ariana Grande is the most followed woman and singer on Instagram. : – | Selena!

The bottom step of the podium goes to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The former wrestler and now a very popular actor, he has a really good following. The Instagram profile of The Rock has soared in recent years reaching 170 million followers and thus placing it in third place of the most popular celebs on Instagram.

If Selena Gomez has lost her primacy of star with more followers on Instagram, she can console herself these days, however, with another record. The new album by Selena Gomez Rare, has in fact reached the top spot on the Billboard chart in less than a week since its release and who knows if the success of this album will bring her new fans who will bring her back to the Olympus of Instagram.

