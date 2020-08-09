Share it:

Selena Gomez is ready to make her return to the small screen. As reported by Deadline, the pop star will star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short of the comedy series Only Murders in the Buildings license plate Hulu.

Created and written by Martin and Short, the sitcom follows three strangers who share a obsession with crimes that actually happened and suddenly find themselves caught up in a case. Dan Folgeman and Jess Rosenthal, creators of This Is Us, will serve as executive producers alongside Martin, Short and John Hoffman.

"I saw the project on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I've had all week." commented Craig Erwich, head of Hulu original titles. "It's really special, amazing and exciting. It's a very modern and self-referential series about podcasts and murders, it has several big surprises in store. When it's ready, something very special will come."

Appearing last year in Jim Jarmush's The Dead Don't Die and Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, Gomez became famous on TV thanks to her role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly. Over the years he has acted in several films including also Become selfless is In Dubious Battle – Courage of the Last by James Franco.