Selena Gomez has a song in bedroom with the same title as one by Justin Bieber

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
Selena Gomez He has just released one of the most anticipated albums of his career: 'Rare'. The album – if you have not heard it already – is a new beginning for the singer, whose life in two years has changed radically.

A few days ago, he visited the program Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', where we could see her very happy and eager to promote her work.

The presenter, who always has several games ready to test his guests, urged him to guess what was in a glass box, while the audience was shouting that gave dynamism to the scene.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Selena Gomez on the Jimmy Fallon show.

NBCGetty Images

And, during the interview, Fallon He asked a question in which fans paid full attention: "Are there songs that are not on the album, but are finished and ready?"

And she, to the surprise of those present and viewers, answered something we did not expect: "Maybe there are some things … yes. There are several songs that we do not include but want to exist, I can not say when, but one of my favorites its titled 'boyfriend'and I want people to listen to it. "

'BOYFRIEND', THE SONG OF SELENA GOMEZ WITH THE SAME TITLE THAT JUSTIN BIEBER'S

Yes, you read it right, 'boyfriend', the same song title as Justin Bieber launched in 2012. Chance? Dardito? Be that as it may, we will be attentive to the launch of the theme (which, we intuit, will be in a while, since it is now immersed in the promo of 'Rare').

Don't you remember the 'single' of Justin? Brief pause:

And, well, to all this, Ariana Grande It also has a titled as well.

We are still making a mess with him 'shippeo'and what is happening is that this title is a trend in the music industry … Or what?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

