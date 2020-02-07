Selena Gomez has a ‘small problem’ with an awkward dress that prevents her from moving her arms

Share it:

The singer attended last Thursday at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

During the event, the interpreter of ‘Rare’ had a few problems moving around with the dress she was wearing.

No one said that the life of the ‘celebrity’ was easy, much less dress as such. And if not, tell them to Selena Gomez, which last Thursday attended the last Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 in Los Angeles, an appointment where a balance is made about the advances that cosmetics have experienced throughout the year. The perfect Sarao for the singer who a few days ago announced her next cosmetic collection called ‘Rare Beuty’. Special news that was an additional reason for the spotlights to focus on the ‘look’ of the young woman who, as usual, did not disappoint. Although yes, although beautiful, its dress signed by Patou was undoubtedly the most uncomfortable of the night.

This is demonstrated by a couple of videos that Selena's companions recorded during the gala. The problem was that, mainly, the artist could not move her arms. Nothing. The mobility was so void that to have a glass of water he had to let himself slide down the chair and almost juggle. This was the full look.

And these are the videos that social networks have already traveled …

The reason was that the very short cut of bare shoulders that led the pink satin dress prevented him from separating these limbs from the trunk, as we could see in the photos that were taken in the ‘photocall’. Of course, the ‘outfit’ was beautiful. If, on the other hand, you liked their platform shoes and golden hue, you should know that these belong to the Aquazzura firm, one of Meghan Markle's fetish brands.