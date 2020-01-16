Selena Gomez gets a new tattoo to celebrate the release of 'Rare'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Selena Gomez is giving us a lot to talk about lately: her encounter with Hailey Baldwin in a New York restaurant, the unpublished song that is called just like one of her ex, the release of her new album … Wow, what is that not for Well, we have more to tell you about her. The interpreter of 'Lose You To love Me' has become a new tattoo, the word 'Rare'. What? We do not give credit! (note the irony). The singer rivals Miley Cyrus for seeing which of the two has more ink on her body, and we don't know who is winning, but they must be there. We assume that they say that 'tattoos' are addictive is real, seeing them.

Selena has always shown us that she loves tattoos mini Above all things. It has drawn wings, a musical note, the date of birth of his mother, a phrase in Arabic … Anyway, the list is infinite. Well, to this string now we are going to have to add one more. Always bet on designs with a lot of meaning (did you know that you even have one dedicated to your kidney transplant?), And this time it was not going to be different. He has chosen the word 'Rare' in honor of the release of his new album. She has shown it to us on Instagram (go to the second picture to see it).

Selena Gomez tattooed the word 'Rare' in honor of her latest album

That ink-based decoration on the side of the neck is something that is very fashionable lately. Without going any further, a few months ago, his ex's wife, Hailey Baldwin, tattooed the word 'Lover' precisely in this area of ​​the body. Coincidence? Inspiration? We do not want to be misunderstood …