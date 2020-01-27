Selena Gomez confesses that she was the victim of some emotional abuse by Justin Bieber

Share it:

We could come imagining this, really. Mainly, for being fans of both and their songs, but specifically for a publication that made Justin Bieber a few months ago. In it, he talked about how he had used drugs and abused his relationships in the past, because he was always angry and not respectful. We understand that, as Selena She has been part of almost half of her life, she entered that scenario.

As time passes, we know more about the history of these two titans of the entertainment industry, who grew up under flashes and the eyes of everyone. Selena, who has just launched her latest work after five years that have meant a great change of inflection for her, has given an interview on the radio show Weekend Edition Sunday in which she has sincere with the presenter, Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

SELENA GOMEZ AND HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

In the interview, he said that his topic 'Lose You to Love Me' It's a song that talks about having something nice but very difficult, and is glad it's over. The presenter directly asked if the song was inspired by Bieber, what Selena He replied without hesitation, but that he did not see their relationship as one of the most difficult aspects of these five years, "although I do feel that I was the victim of some abuse. I think it was something that I had to find the sense of being an adult. And I had to understand the decisions I made. I don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about the same thing, but I'm very proud that today I can say that I feel stronger than ever, and that I have found the way to go through the situation with the maximum possible peace ".

We all evolve and experiences change us. That of Selena It is just one more example of how we have the ability to leave an abusive relationship and see it with perspective over time, to learn from it and not fall into the same.