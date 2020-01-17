Selena Gomez celebrates Rare on Instagram with a new tattoo that also means much more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the release of his latest album, Rare, Selena Gomez decided to treat yourself to a new tattoo, naturally inspired by his last record (published January 10, 2020). In a video posted by Selena Gomez on Instagram she has been to show the new tattoo on the neck, under the right ear, to the cry of: "I did it again". To realize it was the famous tattoo artist from New York Bang Bang, reference artist of many beloved stars such as Rihanna, Adele and Cara Delevingne, to name a few.

Rare, the new tattoo by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, Rare. Imprinting the name of your album or the songs it contains not only binds the artist to his work forever, but seems to be a new trend for tattoos of the world of music to which characters like Ariana Grande or Justin Bieber they have become very attached for some time now, commemorating the publication of each of their discs or singles with a tattoo.

The idea is decidedly poetic and also very romantic, pity that given the speed with which they churn out new singles Justin and Ariana the space on their skin will be short-lived. We'll see. Seriously, what is certain is that in recent years that between Selena Gomez and tattoos seems to be a real love story. For each tattoo, Selena Gomez entrusts the memory of small but significant parts of her life, affecting some of her skin memories indelible and fundamental of his personal and professional career.

The 'tribute' to thealbum Rare in fact it is only the latest in a long series of celebratory tattoos by Selena Gomez among which appear: the one that commemorates the data of his kidney transplant (hidden on the upper arm and a large thigh tattoo), a musical note on the wrist symbolizes the great influence that the music had his life, the phrase "God who strengthens me"On the hip that reminds her how important it is to have wedding ring and, last but not least, a semicolon on the wrist (symbol of Project Semicolon, an organization that deals with supporting young people who fight against depression, suicide, addictions or self-injurious tendencies) to celebrate the success of the show 13 Reasons Why. In short, every design, writing or number that decorates the singer 's skin Lose You To Love Me has a meaning so deep and he is so close to his story that he talks about her.

But what does this mean then Rare for Selena Gomez? "That name is so important to me, the moment I heard it I said it was the name of my album"Explained the singer and actress (took part in more than 15 movie) 27 year old during an interview with Spotify "This is such a special word for me and if there is something I could do for women and also for men it would be to tell them that they are appreciated and that they are rare and that they are important; this is what it means to me".