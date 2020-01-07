Entertainment

Selena Gomez announces the release of ‘Rare’, her new album

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Toni Anne BarsonGetty Images

  • Hailey Bieber responds sharply to the rumors about her reaction to ‘Lose You to Love Me’, Selena Gomez’s song.
  • The ‘mashup’ of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber who has made a fan to rejoin the artists.

    We don't know if the fact that Selena Gomez's new tattoo is identical to one Justin has is by chance but that the artist releases new album almost at the same time that his ex is striking to us. Just a few days ago Justin Bieber announced in a sense YouTube video that returned to the stage with new and unprecedented music. Date that very little coincides with the release of ‘Rare’, the new album of which Selena Gomez It has been giving us clues for a few weeks and we can't wait to hear.

    ‘Lose You to Love Me’ It has only been the trailer of everything Selena Gomez has prepared for us January 10, official release date of ‘Rare’. However, and judging by the phrases she herself is posting on Instagram, there could be more than one song with references to Justin Bieber, as does the already published ‘Look at Her Now’.

    This is all we know about it.

    Selena Gomez announces the release of ‘Rare’ on January 10, her new album

    Given the sensation that Justin Bieber's ummy Yummy ’has created, it’s hard for us to have to wait another day to react to all the ones we have Selena Gomez. Although Taylor Swift is one of the first lucky to know what the thing is about, Selena has not stopped giving us hints on Instagram and they are so explicit that we believe we have deciphered that the footprint Justin Bieber is still very present. And, if not, judge this phrase yourself, for example:

    I think you're a little crazy and not in the best sense, honey

    Or this one:

    There are people who go from being known to not being

