Selena Gomez and Samara Wearing in Scream 5? The latest sensational rumor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was the protagonist Courtney Cox to open the door of speculation on a new and important casting linked to the announced and awaited Scream 5 directed by the good guys Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Giller (Til death do us part), and exactly looking at the possible arrival in the film of Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers).

Fans of the singer and actress they were convinced of his arrival in the cast because the four actors so far made official for the fifth chapter – Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Berrera e Jenna Ortega – they all started following the star via social media over the last few hours, cascading. But it was Cox who sparked the most when she commented with a “I can not wait to meet you” below the most recent post from Gomez. Should it prove to be a happy intuition of the fans, we think that the production can get to formalize the entrance over the next few days.

Meanwhile, interviewed by Collider, the talented Samara Weaving said he had talked with Bettinelli and Giller for a second collaboration together in Scream 5 after Til death do us part, explaining: “We are talking about it, but unfortunately we have to deal with some very annoying scheduling problems. In that same period he will be in Australia to shoot Nine Perfect Strangers, so he won’t be able to get a substantial part anyway and maybe participating in the film will be impossible for me. Especially since traveling is really difficult nowadays. Who knows“.

Scream 5 will be released in theaters in 2022.