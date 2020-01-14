Selena Gomez and Hailey Biber in the same place, like meeting your ex's girlfriend without drama

Share it:

Busy week for Selena Gomez. His new album was released on Friday Rare, on Saturday he walked the red carpet of the premiere of Dolittle and the same evening she found herself in a rather … uncomfortable circumstance. In fact, the singer celebrated the release of the album with friends and collaborators in a well-known restaurant in LA, and a certain Hailey Baldwin, aka Mrs. Bieber, was also dining in the same place. Open up the sky when fans understand that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were in the same room. But once again the singer of Good for you, to appease the spirits and put an end to the controversy. Dear Selena has shown us (again!) That it is possible to leave the past behind and be in the same place with your ex's current girlfriend, without creating dramas.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber in the same restaurant in Los Angeles

How small the world is! Let's imagine that Selena Gomez thought this, when on Saturday evening she found herself in the same restaurant in Los Angeles where Hailey Bieber was present, that is the current wife of Justin Bieber, the most famous ex of Selena. The singer organized an evening at Craig's in the company of friends and collaborators to celebrate the release of the new album Rare. Hailey Bieber was with other friends for a dinner, including Madison Beer. It seems that during the evening two o'clock we did not have any interaction, but that outside the club, or on social networks, the crowd broke loose as soon as the word spread. The reason is precisely Madison Beer, Selena's childhood friend, and that evening in the company of "rival" Hailey Bieber. Selena fans have never really taken the speed with which the model first became the girlfriend and then Justin Bieber's wife and for them it is not conceivable that Madison could be friends with both, that is, the ex and the current partner of Justin. That Selena Gomez should change the circle of friendships?

The singer doesn't even think about it and has shown all her maturity by writing in defense of her friend Madison. After the post by Madison Beer, who declared that she had been friends with both Hailey and Selena for a long time and would never do anything to hurt the latter, Selena intervened to appease the spirits once and for all:

“It disgusts me to read all this. It was not absolutely intentional. I am so upset that people talk about someone this way. I have known Madison since she was a child and I have seen her become the woman she is. There is no dispute. "

In short, Selena Gomez has demonstrated once again that there is no kind of grudge with the current wife of her ex-boyfriend Hailey Bieber and that a person can be friends with both without having to choose who to side with. Not all of them would have behaved like her or think like her, but to us her seems a thought and an attitude of an intelligent woman as Selena has already proven to be on several occasions.

