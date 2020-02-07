Selena Gomez already forgot Justin Bieber … Appears with a mysterious belly of pregnant ?!

Selena Gomez, are you pregnant, do you have a few extra pounds or just was very cold and wrapped up to the extreme?

Recently the star resumed her career as a singer with a promotional tour that has taken her through several countries of the world.

Now that Selena took a break from her work, the press caught her buying at Free People in Covent Garden, west London.

The 27-year-old star kept a relatively low profile while wearing a cozy white hooded sweatshirt and comfortable pants and completed her outfit with thick earrings.

The ex-star of Disney wore a simple hairstyle: faint braids with disheveled effect and added a touch of color to her look with matte brown lipstick.

However, the images caused a stir, as some began to speculate that the interpreter of "I can't get enough" is pregnant?

A few weeks ago Selena released her new songs with dedication to her ex: Justin Bieber. The lyrics talk about why Gomez ended his relationship with the Canadian.

The singer's album has been temporarily titled SG2 and will be released on January 10, 2020. In October, the brunette told Ryan Seacrest that the album had been in progress for four years.

With information from the Daily Mail.

