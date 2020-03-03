Sekiro Side Story Hanbei The Immortal: Review of the spin-off manga

Share it:

The world of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice it is bewitching and cruel, animated by timeless legends and populated by unexpected glimpses, whose land is now full of blood shed by merciless wars. The videogame fresco painted by From Software it hit the market in the spring of last year, instantly earning a special place in the hearts of many players. The fascinating reconstruction of Japan of the violent Sengoku Era, the mythology permeated by ancient rituals and divine creatures, a narration full of mysteries, a ruthless and seductive gameplay at the same time: these are some of the elements that led the action game of the authors of Dark Souls is bloodborne to earn the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2019.

They call me Hanbei The Immortal

The narration fielded by the digital work has created an imagery that many fans have left with difficulty. Eager to discover every secret hidden in the dark lands of Ashina, an army of Shinobi has persevered in refining its precision in guiding the slits of Kusabimaru through increasingly arduous, ever more exhausting, ever more satisfying battles. Now, almost a year after the first meeting of the players with the Wolf, FromSoftware lays a small new piece in the mosaic that composes its latest creation: Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei The Immortal.An interesting manga in one volume which, as easily understood from the title, leaves the focus on the Shinobi protector of the Divine Heir to focus on a specific NPC: Hanbei. A skilled sword master with a mysterious past, the latter is a character who plays a rather essential role within Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

His immortality allows him to train the player in the fine art of combat, literally voting his body for the protagonist's cause. As far as you hit it with Kusabimaruin fact, Hanbei gets up every time, his wounds heal, his blade returns to cross ours.

During the adventure, the player will have the opportunity to learn some information about the character, but his past will remain mostly shrouded in shadow. It is therefore precisely to shed light on it Sekiro Side Story, which translates the events that will lead the digital Samurai to cross the road of the Shinobi in paper and ink. To make the product particularly interesting is its genesis: the realization of the spin-off was in fact supervised by FromSoftware itself, element that legitimizes the work as canonical within the mythology created by the video game.

The damnation of immortality

Sekiro Side Story opens with the same scene of violence that animates the introductory sequence of Shadows Die Twice: the conclusion of the clash between General Tamura and Isshin Ashina. We thus learn not only that our Hanbei was already a valiant fighter during the years of the ruthless conflict, but also that at that time he had already been cursed by the blessing of immortality. In the service of the defeated Clan, the samurai will indeed be shot to death at the end of the battle, but this will not be enough to end his life.

A few pages, and time has advanced by over twenty years: Hanbei is no longer a samurai, but a wandering vagabond, without home, destination and family. As he traverses the lands of Ashina, he finds himself crossing the borders of a small village. Initially mistaken for a bandit, he will be attacked by Shokichi, young inexperienced in the art of dueling, but determined to protect his home. Collapsed to the ground, exhausted from living and dying, Hanbei will however be rescued by Suzu, sister of the boy: the girl in fact recognizes in him a simple vagabond and decides to welcome him into the house to offer him refreshment.

Soon, however, the village will be subject to real aggression by a handful of insidious brigands. During the clash, Hanbei comes to the rescue of Shokichi, saving his life and gaining his trust. Admired by the power of man and thrilled by the discovery of his immortal nature, the boy decides to tell the protagonist of the mysterious disappearances who are hitting the village.

Many inhabitants of the inhabited center have mysteriously vanished into the surrounding woods, leaving no trace behind them. Convinced that the responsibility for these events is to be attributed to the bandits just put to flight, the villagers ask Hanbei to help them to shed light on the phenomenon. From here begins, interspersed with some flashbacks, a story that will lead us to explore the origins of man's immortality and some of the mysteries of Ashina.

Sekiro Side Story, it must be said immediately, it is a product designed specifically for video game lovers, to which numerous references are made, more or less explicit, which will be obscure to those who are not familiar with the FromSoftware title. Without offering anticipations, we point out that readers can expect to come across already known faces and places, as well as some of the fighting techniques learned or faced in the role of the Wolf.

Although condensed into about 200 pages, the narration flows pleasantly, with a story not excessively complex, but still quite intriguing, able to add some detail to Sekiro's imagination: Shadows Die Twice. To dominate the work are mostly sequences of clashes, outlined effectively by the pencils of Shin Yamamoto, mangaka who oversaw the designs and composition for the spin-off. Even the most agitated duels are easy to read, with the blade movements appearing fluid on paper. Finally, like FromSoftware, Sekiro Side Story does not hesitate to propose violent confrontations, lethal blows and impact executions.