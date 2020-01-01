Sekiro Shadows Die Twice triumphs at the 2019 Steam Awards: here are all the winners

Share it:

With the advent of 2020, the long voting process of the Steam community to decree the winners of the 2019 Steam Awards comes to an end. Users of the Valve digital store agree to give Sekiro Shadows Die Twice the coveted prize for the GOTY PC of the last year.

After conquering the GOTY of The Game Awards 2019 losangelini, FromSoftware's blockbuster soulslike also gets the award for the best game of the year of Steam surpassing the competition of titles of the caliber of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is Destiny 2.

Without delay, here are the best PC video games of 2019 awarded by Steam users:

Steam Awards 2019: winners

Game of the Year – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

VR Game of the Year – Beat Saber

Love Act – Grand Theft Auto V

Better in company – DayZ

Most Innovative Gameplay – My Friend Pedro

Best Deep Plot Game – A Plague Tale: Innocence

Best Game where you do Penalty – Mortal Kombat 11

Best Graphic Style – GRIS

Among the games awarded by the Steam community, we mention the frenetic Beat Saber with the best VR title award of 2019, the horror shooter DayZ, the fighting game Mortal Kombat 11, the touching narrative adventure A Plague Tale Innocence and the intimate indie odyssey GRIS. At the top of the news you will find the video packaged by Valve to pay homage to the nominated games and, of course, the winners of the Steam Awards 2019.