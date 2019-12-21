Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: the new video celebrates the Game of the Year award at the TGS 2019

Share it:

From the PlayStation YouTube channel, SIE pays homage to Sekiro Shadows Die Twice with a video celebrating GOTY 2019 and the awards obtained by From Software during the last edition of The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

With this splendid "Accolade Trailer" reminiscent of the Game of the Year award Sekiro and the incredible average rating on Metacritic obtained through international reviews, the editors of the social channels of Sony bestow the honors of the case to team From Software and the hero of their latest blockbuster rolistic action.

Despite a level of difficulty bordering on the punitive, theWolf adventure has been able to attract a new group of players to the (once niche) genre of soulsike, while managing to fully satisfy the tastes and needs of longtime fans.

Before leaving you to the new video dedicated to Sekiro Shadows Die Twice's GOTY, we remind you that the guys from From Software are currently busy on another great project which is now applying to conquer the statuette of the Game of the Year of 2020, or the soulslike fantasy Elden Ring created in collaboration with George R.R. Martin. If you are interested in deepening the topic, we refer you to our special on Elden Ring and Celtic symbolism.