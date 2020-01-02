Entertainment

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is Steam's GOTY 2019

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
The fourth edition of the Steam Awards gala is over. And once again, users of the Valve platform have been able to vote for the game of the year 2019. Now, Steam has made the results public, making it clear that GOTY is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Therefore, the Activision game has managed to outperform other important titles such as Resident Evil 2 Remake, Devil May Cry 5 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In any case, in this year's edition of the Steam Awards, users have been able to vote for their favorites in eight broad categories, ranging from the Game of the Year to the Best Game of Virutal Reality, through the best title with the What to enjoy in the company of friends.

Although there are some other surprises on the list, as we will see below, it is surprising that GTA V continues to receive awards, so many years after its launch. On this occasion, he has won the prize of "With Love and Dedication". Without a doubt, in reference to being one of those titles that players continue to enjoy daily. Then we leave you with the complete list.

  • GOTY 2019: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • VR game of the year: Beat Know
  • With Love and Dedication: Grand Theft Auto V
  • Better with Friends: Dayz
  • Most Innovative Gameplay: My Friend Pedro
  • Excellent Game Rich in Stories: A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Better Game than Worst you are given: Mortal Kombat 11
  • Exceptional Visual Style: Gray

If you have not yet played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, you may be convinced by the description that Steam herself has made of the game on the official page of the prizes. This is what they say about the FromSoftware title: "Maybe it was his immersive gameplay, or his exciting story … his well-desasaplanded characters, his impeccable desasapland or the addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of the 2019 Game Award of the year is an instant classic.".

Source: Steam

Lisa Durant

Lisa Durant

