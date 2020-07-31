Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: FromSoftware announces a huge update!

Share it:

As the expectation of soulslike enthusiasts for the news on the development of Elden Ring grows, the authors of FromSoftware re-project us in the dimension of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice to announce the arrival of a full-bodied free update.

Recalling that since March 22 last year Sekiro has been able to attract something like five million fans (based on the number of copies sold), Japanese developers report that they are working on a rich update that will allow users to experiment with new playful solutions in the role of the Wolf.

One of the most important surprises of this update will concern theintroduction of new challenges to access with Idols of the Sculptor: these activities will allow us to face previously defeated bosses, but with a higher difficulty coefficient also determined by the need to face these challenges with the help of a single life.

Also through this update it will be possible to access new types of clothes for the Wolf: FromSoftware specifies that these clothes will be purely cosmetic and will not change the parameters of your alter-ego. Of particular interest will then be the introduction of Remnants, of the ingame recordings for up to 30 seconds which can be viewed by the other players, together with a text message, to allow them to discover the most effective actions to take to overcome a certain moment of adventure.

In the intentions of FromSoftware, therefore, the Remnants will represent an evolution of the multiplayer communication system of the series of Dark Souls and Bloodborne: by observing the records of user movements we will understand, for example, how to behave in boss fights, or we will receive advice on areas to explore. If a community member attends their Remnant and evaluates it positively, their alter-ego can regenerate your HP without using consumables or Idols.

The update in question will be available from October 29 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia version of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, on the other hand, will automatically receive this update since its release, also scheduled for 29 October this year.