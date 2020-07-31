Sekiro returns to the stores with the Game of the Year Edition

Share it:

Surprisingly yesterday Activision and FromSoftware have announced a massive update for Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, we now discover that the update will also be included in the re-release of the game arriving at the end of the year in Japan.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition will be released in the country of the Rising Sun on October 29th (same day of publication of the update) exclusively in PS4 format at the price of 4,800 yen (38 euros at the current exchange rate). But what are the contents of this edition? The complete game updated with the autumn update, a cardboard box with unpublished artwork and a booklet with guides and fighting techniques.

One of the most important surprises coming soon concerns the addition of new challenges to be accessed with the Sculptor IdolsFurthermore, the update will include new types of exclusively cosmetic clothes, as specified by the developers. Another novelty is instead linked to the Remnants, recordings lasting 30 seconds that can be seen by the other players together with a short message.

A way to thank i five million players who have played with Sekiro Shadows Die Twice in recent months, remember that the FromSoftware game will also arrive on Google Stadia next autumn, presumably simultaneously with the new update and with the launch of the GOTY Edition.