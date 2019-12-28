Sekiro in Potato Mode: this is how the GOTY 2019 runs with ultra-low graphic settings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The GameSpot editorial team has tried to answer one of the most frequently asked questions (or perhaps not) among video game enthusiasts in this 2019 that is about to end: how does Sekiro Shadows Die Twice run in Potato Mode?

Starting from the excellent work done in these months by the modders of the soulslike blockbuster of From Software, those good-natured GS men literally destroyed Sekiro's graphics and artistic tenor for minimize its level of detail until it reaches a shape halfway between the comic and the unreal.

In this new role, the Wolf loses all the aesthetic elements that distinguish it and is offered to us with a "naked" polygonal model that replaces the body shaders and the details of the face and equipment with simple single-color textures.

In spite of the merciless treatment given to him, Activision's role-playing masterpiece is "perfectly" playable even in Potato Mode: despite the ultra-low settings transform the universe of Shadows Die Twice into a kind of microcosm of plasticine, the architectural structures are still distinguishable and with them also the silhouettes of characters and enemies, with animations that do not seem to be affected in the least by the bizarre game context.

If you missed it, we also invite you to take a look at the video of Red Dead Redemption 2 in Potato Mode, also made by GameSpot taking advantage of the release of the western title of Rockstar Games on PC in November of this year.