Sekiro: How much did the FromSoftware game sell?

A new full-bodied update of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice will arrive next autumn, Activision took advantage of this announcement to also reveal the number of copies sold from the FromSoftware game.

The publisher reports that the game has reached and exceeded its quota five million copies distributed worldwide, a definitely positive result for a new IP. Sekiro was launched in March 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will arrive on Google Stadia next autumn as announced during the Stadia Connect event in July.

At the moment FromSoftware is engaged on Elden Ring and we do not know if the Japanese company has launched a sequel to the game, the universe of Sekiro has expanded to today with the manga Hanbei The Immortal but the study of Dark Souls has repeatedly made it clear that it wants to take back the history of the Wolf thus returning to work on Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

In October the game will be re-released in Japan as Sekiro Game of the Year Edition for PS4, this re-release includes the next big update, a cardboard box and a booklet with guides, tricks and fighting techniques.