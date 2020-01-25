Seismic alert fails in Mexico City and citizens respond with MEMES

The night of this first Friday of the year surprised some inhabitants of the Mexico City with the activation of the seismic alert

The characteristic sound was only heard in some areas of the Mexican capital, so a conversation was quickly generated in social networks on the subject.

ATTENTION: The System #Seismic Alert has not detected any event that merits activation. C5 speakers have activated the alert by mistake. Our service has not sent any notice to our customers. Connect on PC for free and in real time: https: //t.co/HdFIaJ6NyS – MX Seismic Alert (@SismicaMX) January 4, 2020

Fortunately everything was only in fright, because the C5 reported through its official account of Twitter that the activation of the seismic alert It was not accompanied by telluric movements.

Apparently some tests were performed to verify the state of the speakers and that caused the alarm will sound by mistake in some points.

#Important information ⚠️ Derived from tests that are being carried out to ensure the operation of the seismic alert, due to an error attributable to the # C5 Seismic alert was sent to 900 posts. We apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. – C5 CDMX (@ C5_CDMX) January 4, 2020

As is customary among Mexican netizens, once it was confirmed that there was no danger quickly everyone rushed to share the best memes smake the mistake in the seismic alert of Mexico City.

If you were one of those who got scared to think there was a earthquake, here we leave you the best memes that circulate in networks so that you pass the anguish and laugh for a while:

Surprise me 2020 !! -2020 * Seismic alert * – Freddy Leyva (@freddyleyva) January 4, 2020

