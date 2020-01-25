TV Shows

Seismic alert fails in Mexico City and citizens respond with MEMES

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The night of this first Friday of the year surprised some inhabitants of the Mexico City with the activation of the seismic alert

The characteristic sound was only heard in some areas of the Mexican capital, so a conversation was quickly generated in social networks on the subject.

Fortunately everything was only in fright, because the C5 reported through its official account of Twitter that the activation of the seismic alert It was not accompanied by telluric movements.

Apparently some tests were performed to verify the state of the speakers and that caused the alarm will sound by mistake in some points.

As is customary among Mexican netizens, once it was confirmed that there was no danger quickly everyone rushed to share the best memes smake the mistake in the seismic alert of Mexico City.

If you were one of those who got scared to think there was a earthquake, here we leave you the best memes that circulate in networks so that you pass the anguish and laugh for a while:

You may also like:

Seismic Alert is activated in Mexico City and frightens the capital

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.