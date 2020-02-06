Sega's financial results are coming: ups and downs for the historic brand

Share it:

It is time for financial statements for many companies, which are revealing the financial results relating to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, i.e. those relating to the period that ended on December 31st. It is no exception Saw, which has experienced a period of ups and downs in the last period.

The company has indeed brought out Persona 5 Royal (which will also arrive in the West. Moreover, Persona 5 Royal will also be subtitled in Italian.) e Sakura Wars for PlayStation 4 in Japan, e Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Nintendo Switch all over the world. According to what revealed by Famitsu, Persona 5 Royal has sold 245,000 units, which are added to the 160,000 of Sakura Wars. However, Sega did not disclose Mario & Sonic's sales figures.

Thus, while revenues increased 26%, higher operating costs led to a 43% drop in profits compared to last year, and based on this data, Sega predicted a 50% total decrease in earnings by the end of the fiscal year.

The data, however, are not entirely negative, if one looks above all at the fact that in these nine months 6.94 million units of new games have been sold, and 12.39 million units of pre-existing titles, so also according to Saw, the sales of its stock portfolio exceeded their expectations.

Will the historic Japanese brand look to the future with optimism in the year that will be dedicated to Sonic?