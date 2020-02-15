SEGA will unveil news about Sonic in the Sonic Station Live streaming on February 20th

Share it:

As you will remember, last month SAW announced a series of initiatives related to the character of Sonic, all arriving on the 20th of each month during 2020. The first will therefore be revealed on February 20, in less than a week, during an online broadcast.

The publisher has in fact given an appointment to all fans of the famous Blue Hedgehog on YouTube, where it will be possible to follow the live broadcast of Sonic Station Live!, transmission dedicated to the latest news on the character, Thursday 20 February at 18 local (10 in the morning with us in Italy).

During the live we will talk about a little bit of everything, from topics related to the videogames of the series of Sonic the Hedgehog to the new look and so on, and who knows if some new arrival in the videogame field will not be revealed.

For the moment there is no other information, so we will have to wait for next Thursday. What do you expect from Sonic Station Live? In the meantime, take a look at our review of the Sonic movie, which is currently in theaters.