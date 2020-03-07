SEGA will present the SXSW Sonic news with a new format in April

Share it:

It's been a long time since SEGA He promised important news about Sonic during this month of March. However, the recent health crisis that has caused the coronavirus has forced the organization to cancel the event SXSW 2020 in which these novelties were to be presented by the company.

However, SEGA has revealed that it has prepared a new format to announce what these novelties were preparing to announce in the SXSW. This has been stated through the official Sonic the Hedgehog account On twitter.

We're sad to see SXSW cancel, but we respect the call and we're working hard to bring our Sonic Panel content to you all in a new format this April! – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 7, 2020

The content of the Sonic panel will arrive in April, although the company has not specified a more specific date. Nor have details been revealed about this "new format", so we can expect that it has to do with some kind of live, since this would avoid any risk of contagion of the coronavirus.

Fans have rushed to elaborate theories on the matter, stating that we will see an event similar to those Nintendo Direct, but under the SEGA seal, or even with the name "Sonic Direct"It is possible that we will leave doubts in the coming weeks, because, as the days go by, this new event format will be closer.

There are many events that fear being canceled due to fear of possible infection of the coronavirus. For now, E3 organization has confirmed that it is moving forward despite the state of emergency of Los Angeles by the Coronavirus. It is still too early to affirm it, but since there are still a few months left for the video game fair, it is normal for the fans of this event to be positive, along with their organizing committee.