SEGA reviews its history on a new website celebrating its 60th anniversary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The big announcement that SEGA preparing for March 25 seems to have been a complete website in which the Japanese company pays tribute to the 60 years they have been active and the achievements they have achieved throughout this time.

In addition to dedicating several sections to the company's trajectory, the slogan GO SEGA, a war cry of this anniversary according to Haruki Satomi, president of the company, has also been presented on this page.

Incidentally, another page dedicated to the brand's new character, Sega Shiro, a new representative played by Maito Fujioka, the eldest son of Hiroshi Fujioka, who was known at the time as Segata Sanshiro, who was announcing Sega Saturn in Japan, has been launched.

The president's statement that can be read on the official website is as follows:

This year, sixty years will have passed since Nihon Goraku Bussan Co. Ltd., SEGA's predecessor, was founded on June 3, 1960. We are indebted to all those who have supported SEGA Group for so many years and we want to thank all of you. We want to perplex the world with incredible experiences that no one has ever imagined before. We want the company to continue offering aspirational experiences to everyone in the future. This is why we have overcome all obstacles and continue to face new challenges. The key message of the 60th anniversary, GO SEGA [Come SEGA], expresses these aspirations.

In this link you can take a look at an infographic with the history of SEGA.

The company has promised a series of special contents to celebrate this birthday, so it is a matter of time before we start to see interesting announcements regarding SEGA licenses.