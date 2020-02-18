SEGA reminds us that Bayonetta & Vanquish Bundle is available with a launch trailer

Share it:

As promised, today 18 February SEGA published Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary bundle, a collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that offers the two appreciated PlatinumGames games that have been polished for the occasion.

To celebrate this event, the Japanese company published the launch trailer viewable at the top of this news, which gives us an idea of ​​the remastering work made for the two games, which arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time ever in their ten-year history. For Vanquish it is even the official debut on a modern console: Bayonetta, remember, had already returned to Nintendo Switch.

Both games are capable of running on the 4K resolution and 60fps on the two premium consoles, namely PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. The physical edition of the collection includes one Steelbook case personalized with artwork by Bayonetta on one side and one by Vanquish on the other. Those who decide to purchase it digitally on the PlayStation Store will receive the Bayonetta and Vanquish theme (available as a bonus forever) and the theme of the 10th anniversary of Bayonetta and Vanquish (only for digital purchases made by March 3).

If you are curious to find out if the renewal operation can be considered valid or not, then we recommend you read our review of Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary bundle.