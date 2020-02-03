SEGA PC games will be distributed in easily recyclable ecological packaging

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

SEGA has announced that as of Total War ROME II Enemy at the Gates Edition all the company's PC games will be distributed in a new package completely made of recycled and easily recyclable material.

The packs of SEGA games for PC will be produced entirely in ecological cardboard, low environmental impact water and vegetable inks will be used to print the covers and manuals, so as to weigh the environment as little as possible. The enclosures will also be more compact and this will allow you to save not only on production but also on transport and distribution, with less damage to the environment.

At the moment we don't know if SEGA will also adopt a similar strategy for console games, at present the new packs are foreseen only for PC games in retail format but it is probable that the production and distribution process will be further optimized in the coming months so as to be adopted without particular problems also as regards the cases for PS4, Xbox One and Next-Gen console games like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.