SEGA Mega Drive Mini has been hacked, discovered a way to add new games

Just like with NES Mini, PlayStation Classic and SNES Classic Mini, the Mega Drive Mini has also been "drilled" and in the past few hours a group of hackers has discovered how load new games on the SEGA rear console.

Using a special software and some emulators it is actually possible to add other games to the Genesis Mini catalog, however this is not a particularly simple procedure and obviously we are talking about a illegal operationtherefore we strongly advise you not to try to modify your console, in order to avoid irreversible damages such as the total brick of the same, an event that the authors themselves consider highly probable in many cases.

The Mega Drive Mini was launched last October in Europe, the reproduction of the historic 16-bit SEGA console includes over 40 preloaded games including Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Golden Ax, Phantasy Star IV The End of the Millennium, Wonder Boy in Monster World, Thunder Force III, Altered Beast, Sonic The Hedgehog, Castlevania The New Generation, ToeJam & Earl, Space Harrier 2 and Vectorman, to name a few.

Please note – The news reported has the sole purpose of illustrating the technical advances in the field of emulation, and in no way wants to incite or favor piracy, a practice that the editorial staff of Everyeye.it condemns in all its forms.