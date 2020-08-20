SEGA, many ports are coming to PC: thanks to the success of Persona 4 Golden

Share it:

The more than 500 thousand copies of Persona 4 Golden sold on PC and the high volume of digital sales during the Coronavirus emergency did not go unnoticed by the Japanese leaders of SEGA, which said it was ready for a radical change of strategy that can only make all PC gamers happy.

During today's shareholder meeting, the Japanese publisher reported that during the months of the lockdown – March and April 2020 – sales of the games in its catalog have grown enormously. Although they then decreased in June and July, they stabilized at a higher level than in the same period last year. The key platform in this period turned out to be Steam, particularly in Europe and the United States of America, where Persona 4: Golden – the PC port of a 2012 PlayStation Vita game – far exceeded any of the company's best expectations.

"From now on, we mean aggressively promote port development of our games for Steam and other new platforms ". This change of strategy will also impact the development of the new games from the Japanese studios of SEGA: "In taking this direction, we intend to consider cross-platform rollout e develop PC versions from the start".

Outside of Japan, SEGA has been operating in this way for some time, thanks to the support of leading companies such as Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios and Sports Interactive – all studios under its control. Now we can expect a similar strategy from Japanese management as well: that the time is finally coming to see Persona 5 on PC?