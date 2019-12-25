SEGA combines the two Games and Interactive divisions into one large company

Share it:

Sega Sammy has announced that it will join the two divisions Sega Games is Sega Interactive in one big company, simply titled SEGA. The two subsidiaries will join forces to prepare for future technological challenges such as 5G and cloud technology.

Sega Games it is the division best known to longtime players and fans. It is the subsidiary that in the past has dealt with the production of consoles such as the Sega Mega Drive and the Dreamcast, and which to date has continued to produce and develop video games on consoles and PCs.

On the other side, Sega Interactive she has dedicated herself to the creation of mobile games such as Chain Chronicle, arcade games and some console titles.

According to the statements of Sega Sammy, Sega Games and Sega Interactive will join forces to face the technological challenges of the future such as 5G and the cloud, in order to prepare for market demands. In this case, starting from April 1, 2020 Sega Interactive will be dissolved to be absorbed by Sega Games, combining the two divisions into a single company which will simply be called SEGA.