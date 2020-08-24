SEGA Astro City Mini has a first release date: included games revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the month of July, the summits of SEGA have announced a variety of projects aimed at celebrating their ten-year history in the videogame market.

Public announcements included a selection of mini consoles, including Mega Drive Mini, Game Gear Micro and the equally pocket-sized Astro City Mini. And the latter is the protagonist of a new trailer published by SEGA, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. With the movie a first release date is confirmed: the mini console will arrive on the Japanese market next December 17, 2020, at a price of 12,800 Yen, equivalent to about € 100. Unfortunately for fans, at the moment no information has been disclosed on a possible arrival of the product also in Europe.

Recall that in Astro City Mini they will be including 36 games, many of which have recently been reconfirmed. Below, we propose the list of official titles for the small console:

Cotton

Shinobi

Shadow Dancer

Cyber Police ESWAT

Crack Down

Gain Ground

Puyo puyo

Columns

Bonanza Bros.

Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Columns II

Puzzle & Action Tant-R

Dark Edge

Altered Beast

The remaining titles destined to be part of the SEGA selection will be announced on 3 September.