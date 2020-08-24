SEGA Astro City Mini has a first release date: included games revealed

During the month of July, the summits of SEGA have announced a variety of projects aimed at celebrating their ten-year history in the videogame market.
Public announcements included a selection of mini consoles, including Mega Drive Mini, Game Gear Micro and the equally pocket-sized Astro City Mini. And the latter is the protagonist of a new trailer published by SEGA, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. With the movie a first release date is confirmed: the mini console will arrive on the Japanese market next December 17, 2020, at a price of 12,800 Yen, equivalent to about € 100. Unfortunately for fans, at the moment no information has been disclosed on a possible arrival of the product also in Europe.
Recall that in Astro City Mini they will be including 36 games, many of which have recently been reconfirmed. Below, we propose the list of official titles for the small console:
- Cotton
- Shinobi
- Shadow Dancer
- Cyber Police ESWAT
- Crack Down
- Gain Ground
- Puyo puyo
- Columns
- Bonanza Bros.
- Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R
- Wonder Boy
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Virtua Fighter
- Fantasy Zone
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Columns II
- Puzzle & Action Tant-R
- Dark Edge
- Altered Beast
The remaining titles destined to be part of the SEGA selection will be announced on 3 September.
