SEGA announces the Sonic 2020 initiative: announcements and news every month throughout the year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

SEGA has announced the initiative Sonic 2020, a project that will see the announcement of news related to the blue hedgehog on the 20th of each month throughout the year, as part of the preparations to celebrate Sonic's thirtieth anniversary in 2021.

The first announcement concerns the launch of the initiative, for the occasion SEGA has published a key art in various formats including wallpaper for PC and smartphone, cover for Twitter and avatar for social networks and WhatsApp. The Sonic 2020 page on the Japanese SEGA official website has twelve boxes, eleven still to be discovered, as said the announcements are expected on the 20th of each month all year long.

It is not clear if SEGA will also announce new games as part of the Sonic 2020 initiative, a great reveal could be expected for the month of December and concern the new Sonic game scheduled for 2021 as part of the mascot's 30th anniversary celebrations: the June 23, 1991 the Japanese company launched Sonic all over the world thus giving life to one of the most loved characters of the last thirty years.

Lately the popularity of Sonic seems to be falling due to the commercial flop of the Sonic Boom project which included not only video games but also TV series and merchandising, in any case SEGA will continue to invest in its mascot with the aim of conquering both the nostalgic and a new slice of the public made up of very young people.