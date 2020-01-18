Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will include Knuckles the Echidna mode

Share it:

One of the names that will soon be added to the Sega Ages catalog It is the Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which as we arrive from the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine, will come with a surprise for all hedgehog followers. The game review will bring the mode "Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2", which allowed us to play with that character instead of Tails and that back in 1992 was one of the great urban legends of the videogame sector. After all, to enjoy this way we had to do a whole engineering work in home (at least for our young minds.) We had to take our Sega Genesis, assemble the Sonic & Knuckles cartridges Y Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and use them at the same time using Lock-On technology. Almost nothing.

An added gentleman for Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 That will not be the only one. The game, which will always come to the Nintendo Switch eShop at a price of 6.99 euros, will also incorporate online bookmarks For Time Attack mode, it will include the drop dash that implemented Sonic Mania and will add the improvements of its remastering for Nintendo 3DS, among which for example was the super sonic mode. Thanks to this one, if we gathered all the Emeralds of Chaos We could transform into Super Sonic from the beginning of the game and face it all with a special dose of strength and speed.

What are the Sega Ages?

For some time now, Sega has released a new range of games that reviews some of the great classics of the company and makes them available to Nintendo Switch users for only 6.99 euros. This collection is called Sega Ages and includes games as iconic as Virtua Racing, Alex Kidd, Phantasy Star or, of course, Sonic the Hedgehog. The sequel to this one, which will arrive in the catalog in the coming months, will also be added Thunder Force AC, Out Run and Columns II: The Voyage Through Time.

