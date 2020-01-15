seeks to follow the trail of 'Veronica' and 'Warren File' but does not reach as high as them

Share it:

The rivalry between Mediaset and Atresmedia It has long since also made the leap to the big screen, the intense promotional campaigns for films financed by his cinematic visions becoming increasingly common. The last example of this is with ‘Malasaña 32’, a film produced by Atresmedia, a company that has been in charge of keeping it fresh in the memory of the public since it launched its first trailer coinciding with the premiere of ‘It: Chapter 2’.

On paper, ‘Malasaña 32’ is presented as a horror film with a clear cast component that seeks to continue the path opened a couple of years ago by ónica Verónica ’. Of course, the tape Paco Plaza It is far from being its only reference, but one also remembers several times the ‘Insidious’ and ‘Warren’ franchises, reaching the point of rely more on the account to drink those titles than to create a work with its own voice.

Frights with a Spanish touch

The prologue of 'Malasaña 32' already lays the groundwork for what will come next: a horror film as obvious as it is insistent, since it stretches so much the fright that we see ourselves coming since the marble of a kid sneaks into the house of a Woman with bad reputation in the neighborhood. There the director Albert Painted he plays so much to want to be disturbing that he ends up going out of line not already preparing the moment, but gloating in him until his effectiveness happens to be the most debatable.

Luckily, the film gains interest when there is a small leap in time to show us a family that has left their town to look for new opportunities in the big city. It is also a historical moment in which Spain was about to take a big step forward after Franco's death, but he was still in a stalemate where it was not entirely clear what was going to happen.

This is something that ‘Malasaña 32’ never addresses directly, but that it feels in the air when all show the life of the protagonist marriage beyond its enchanted floor and that serves so that the revelation of the true motive of its march has a greater entity. In addition, it serves to introduce into the story the other characters that will have weight in the future of events, but do not go further.

As expected, soon the mysterious facts begin to happen in the house, from the window that opens and that is accompanied by a note from someone who lives in front of us who cannot be seen until a sinister television show. There the movie alternates successes with errors but drinking at all times of other people's works -there are more clear references such as' Terror en Amityville'-, which may despair some horror movie lovers.

Lights and shadows of ‘Malasaña 32’

For my part, that kind of connection with the supernatural that the patriarch has called my attention – a way of telling us that his death is not very far away? – but the film seems more interested in serving as an introduction to other suspicious elements that really influence it. The proof that we needed to be clear is that the arrival of the character of Velasco shell and his daughter, who suffers from paralysis, supposes that interesting detail completely banished.

He painted opts to raise the most sinister touch in history until culminating in a final stretch somewhat accelerated but consistent with everything seen until then. It is the excessive familiarity of everything we see on the screen that prevents even his best scenes from becoming uncomfortable, but it is fair to recognize the greatest effort to achieve it in his last act.

Before, he had at least worried about giving the protagonists some background and taking advantage of that more Spanish touch in history so that their derivative nature does not bother so much. It is true that a cast with a larger entity beyond Velasco would have been grateful – and, to a lesser extent, Javier Botet as a real estate agent – but his cast meets instead of being a nuisance and takes advantage of those moments of more personal cut so that his characters are not too gray.

Also, visually it shows some concern in getting a finish maybe not elegant, but with sufficient solvency so that the film is not fully at the service of the voltage spikes in the remarkable number of scares that are happening throughout the story.

In short

‘Malasaña 32’ is not the new great horror film of Spanish cinema, since it drinks in excess of other works -including the much superior ‘Verónica’- to offer a fast-consumption product in which at least there are some good ideas To boost its more sinister side, it gives some touches of interest to its more local component and surprises with its use of Concha Velasco.