'Seek', the short film that has conquered Rian Johnson

“Well crafted from top to bottom. Creepy, effective and beautiful "This is how Rian Johnson describes the short film we want to talk to you about today. Is about 'Seek', a mini horror story written by Eric Vespe and Aaron Morgan and directed by the latter, which has just premiered worldwide at the SXSW Festival on March 14.

In 'Seek', “the estranged sisters Heidi and Jordan have been driving all night when they come across a park and a ruined toilet on the road. The worst will come when a naughty resident living in the bathroom wants to play a sinister game. "

The short film features Arjen Tuiten On board to take care of the practical effects, let's remember that this artist has been nominated twice for the Academy Award and has worked in films like 'Maleficent', 'Faun's Labyrinth' or 'Ghostbusters: Beyond'. In addition, Morgan has also had Rogelio Salinas and Todd Perry in command of digital effects, names known for having worked in the Marvel universe on films such as 'Black Panther', 'Avengers' or 'Doctor Strange'.

Allisyn Snyder, Clare Grant, Steve Agee and Sarah Anne Williams They star in this short film, which we hope to be able to enjoy in the open soon, just as the director of 'Puñales por la back' has been able to do. While this is happening, we recommend you check out this list of the best horror short films that we have been able to find online. One more sign that talent sometimes comes in small doses.