See the Justice League of the Arrowverse in this epic fan poster

Last year’s five-part mega-crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, gave us a taste of what could be the version of the Justice League Arrowverse, which a fan wanted to depict in the poster you find here after the jump.

It seems like a lifetime from Crisis on Infinite Earths, yet it was just last December / January.

Despite this, things have changed since then inArrowverse, starting with the very name of the DC superhero universe now renamed CWverse.

From the formation of Earth-Prime, in fact, and from the presentation of what could have been the Justice League (live-action) television that has been missing since Smallville, we had Ruby Rose abandoning the role of Batwoman (replaced by Javicia Leslie, however) and the recent announcement of the conclusion of Supergirl, while we still know nothing about the potential Arrow spin-off, Green Arrow and The Canaries.

Nonetheless, it is nice to be able to review all together the heroes who have accompanied us in this last years poster fanmade, published by artist Sonia Kupi on Reddit.

In addition to the titular heroes of the various shows, also David Harewood’s Martian Manhunter, Caity Lotz’s White Canary and the Green Lantern that fans hope will become David Ramsey. To pick up the baton for Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow, however, is Katherine McNamara, interpreter of Mia.

And you, what do you think? With all these changes, how long will we have to wait to see a new version of the Justice League on The CW?