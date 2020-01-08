Secun de la Rosa debuts in the direction with the musical ‘Cover’

Share it:

Years after ‘The other side of the bed’, the musical genre lives a new golden age in our country. In addition to ‘Explota exploita’, a romantic comedy featuring Raffaella Carrà’s songs as a conductor directed by Nacho Álvarez, Secun de la Rosa will debut in the direction with ‘The cover’.

Although the actors that will be part of the cast are not yet known, we do know that the film, produced by Nobody is perfect, will revolve around Dani, a young waiter who loves music but does not dare to try to live on it because the Family inheritance does not accompany him … Neither his father nor his grandfather were lucky in the world. But his vision changes during a summer in which he meets Adele, who will discover the struggle of the anonymous singers.

As he has published on his twitter account, the filming of the film, which will start throughout this year, is the result of many years of effort: "After twenty years writing and directing theater and the last five struggling to get a movie through …"

After seeing him in the series 'El Continental' (Spanish Television), 'Terror and fair' and 'Chapter 0' (Movistar +), his last work as an actor has been in the film 'Little Switzerland', directed by Kepa Sojo and in the one that shared the bill with Ingrid García-Jonsson, Maggie Civantos and Jon Plazaola. Secun has not confirmed whether he will participate as an interpreter in ‘The Cover’.